Fat Joe Believes The Grammys Deliberately “Jerk At Least Two Or Three People” Every Year 

Fat Joe shared his belief that the Grammys deliberately snub a few deserving artists each year in order to be provocative.
On Tuesday evening, Fat Joe took to Instagram Live to discuss his thoughts on the 2023 winners. He began by discussing Song of the Year, which went to Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That.”
The track was nominated alongside hits including Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” and Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well.”
“The thing that does really bug me out is when a woman that I don’t really know wins Song of the Year,” Fat Joe said of the 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist. “The Grammys do that s### on purpose. She’s a jazz singer but she won over the biggest records and the biggest artists we know.”
He continued, “And they always do it. This is consistently they do this, this is a trademark.” Check out the clip below and watch the IG Live at the end of the page.
According to the NYC rapper, every year, the Recording Academy decides, “We’re gonna jerk at least two or three people that should win.” Fat Joe compared this to his use of “provocative lines,” in his songs to make people think he’s crazy. “I think they do that with the Grammys,” he added.
Despite being unhappy with some of the winners, Fat Joe mentioned some highlights from the awards show, including Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff during the In Memoriam segment. He also noted Beyoncé’s record-breaking accomplishment, scooping four awards, making her the most decorated artist in Grammys history.
“It was just a beautiful night for music,” he declared.