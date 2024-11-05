Fat Joe Rallies Latino Voters For Kamala Harris On Election Eve 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe is throwing his support behind Kamala Harris in the last hours of the race, calling on Latinos to vote for the Vice President.

On Monday night (November 4), the eve of the election, Fat Joe delivered a passionate address, urging Latino voters to rally behind Harris while calling on Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric on race.

“They said they needed a Puerto Rican in Allentown, and boy, I was more than honored to come out here and talk to my people,” he began. “You know, Ms. Kamala Harris, the next president of the United States of America, she’s been a great friend to us. She’s been a great leader and I believe in her, wholeheartedly. That’s why I call her my friend.”

Fat Joe, who is of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent, said his message would be “short but sweet” and questioned how Latinos could vote for Donald Trump.

“Where’s your pride if you’re still out there talking about [how] you might be voting for somebody or you’re not decided?” he continued. “Where’s your pride as a Latino? The man went and blocked the aid for Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria. What are we doing here?”

Fat Joe went on to praise Kamala Harris for her response to the hurricane before referencing Trump’s remarks about Haitian migrants and his recent widely condemned rally.

“The other day at Madison Square Garden, that was no joke,” he added. “It was filled with so much hate. Hatred of Jewish people. Hatred of Black people. Carving watermelons? Calling Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage?’ My Latinos, where is your pride?”

Fat Joe wasn’t the only celebrity who turned out for Kamala Harris on election eve. Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, and DJ Cassidy showed support while Lady Gaga performed “God Bless America.”