Fat Joe wrote a memoir titled ‘The Book of Jose,” which will be released by Roc Nation and Random House’s Roc Lit 101 in November.

Fat Joe has become an author with the help of Roc Nation.

The Terror Squad leader announced his memoir titled The Book of Jose on Tuesday (April 5). Fat Joe’s book will be released by Roc Nation and Random House’s Roc Lit 101 in November.

“I’m proud to present my memoir– The Book of Jose,” Fat Joe wrote on Instagram. “This is my life unfiltered, the story of a kid growing up in the South Bronx’s unforgiving streets and how I became a multi-platinum-selling artist. #TheBookofJose comes out on 11/1, but you can pre-order your copy now from @roclit101!”

The Diggin’ in the Crates member wrote his memoir with the help of veteran music journalist Shaheem Reid. Fat Joe called the book “the most incredible read you ever read in your life.”

“The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career,” he said in a press statement. “It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”

Pre-order The Book of Jose via this link.