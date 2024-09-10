Fatman Scoop’s Family Announce Celebration Of Life At Apollo Theatre 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A celebration of life for the late Fatman Scoop will take place at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theatre later this week.

The family of the late Fatman Scoop is holding a celebration of life following his unexpected death last month.

On Tuesday (September 9) an announcement was made on Fatman Scoop’s Instagram account with details of the memorial. The celebration of life is to be held at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theatre on Thursday, September 12, between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST.

Tickets will be available on the Apollo Theatre website. More information will be provided on the site.

The famed New York City Hip-Hop artist died on August 30 after suffering a medical emergency while performing at Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut. Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 53-year-old died shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

The Town of Hamden held a candlelight vigil last Friday evening (September 6) at the site of his final performance to honor the life of Fatman Scoop.

After his death, Fatman Scoop’s family issued a statement expressing their profound sadness and paying tribute to the man they described as a “radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”

The statement also acknowledged his presence as a father, brother, uncle and friend, who was a constant source of support as well as joy and laughter.

“His infectious joy and generosity will be deeply missed but never forgotten,” the statement concluded. “Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness; it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.”