Tsu Surf Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Racketeering & Firearms

Tsu Surf learns his fate and the battle rap legend will be in jail for the next few years after being sentenced in his RICO case.

New Jersey rapper Tsu Surf was reportedly hit with a 60-month prison sentence in a case where he was initially facing 30 years on federal racketeering and firearms charges. The verdict comes on the heels of Surf’s admission of guilt in a case characterized by his affiliation with the Rollin’ 60s Crips.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger unveiled the legal consequences following Surf’s plea earlier this year. Hailing from Newark himself, Surf—already a convicted felon—had previously confessed to two counts acknowledging his participation in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) conspiracy and his unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Tsu Surf admitted to playing an active role within the Rollin’ 60s Crips over nearly seven years, spanning from 2015 until 2022. The indictment contends that the organization operated in the local Newark and other areas. They dealt in illegal narcotics violence, according to reports.

Tsu Surf reportedly held a leadership position within the gang and had direct involvement in acts of violence, including a 2017 shooting incident targeting a rival gang member. In 2019, he was caught in Essex County with two loaded firearms.

Presiding Judge Wigenton also stipulated a three-year period of supervised release for the battle rap legend and $15,000 fine when he gets out of prison.

