FendiDa Rappa Earns First Hot 100 Entry With “Point Me 2” With Cardi B

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two weeks ago, FendiDa Rappa was a relatively unknown up-and-coming, buzzing local artist. The Chicago native now has a song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to an assist from Cardi B.

FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2” remix with Cardi B arrived on DSPs on July 7. According to Chart Data, Fendi secured her biggest streaming day on Spotify on that date with 600,000 plays.

An official music video for “Point Me 2” with Fendi and Cardi landed on July 7 as well. The Michelle Parker-directed visuals have amassed more than 4.3 million views on YouTube in eleven days.

The total streams and purchases for “Point Me 2” in the United States were enough to earn FendiDa Rappa her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That collaboration with Cardi debuted at No. 82 on the weekly rankings.

Cardi B now has forty-four career entries on the Hot 100 chart since 2017. The Bronx-raised Grammy winner scored five No. 1 singles, the most for any female rapper in history. She also has eleven Top 10 hits.

In addition to working with FendiDa Rappa on the “Point Me 2” track, Cardi B recently helped Latto’s “Put It on da Floor Again” make it into the Top 20. Before that, Cardi’s union with GloRilla pushed the Memphis rhymer’s “Tomorrow 2” into the Top 10.