Finesse2Tymes Heartbroken After Paternity Test Reveals He’s Not the Father 

Finesse2Tymes shared the DNA test results of the little girl he had been raising, revealing he is not the biological father.

Last year, Finesse2Tymes announced he had babies on the way with both of his girlfriends, but it turns out he is not the biological father of one of the children.

The Memphis rapper made headlines last year over his unconventional love life with three girlfriends. He eventually dumped one of the women before confirming his other two girlfriends’ pregnancies.

However, on Tuesday (October 1), Finesse2Tymes was heartbroken to reveal he is not the biological father of Nia Love’s daughter. He posted the results of a paternity test on Instagram and reflected on a lesson learned.

“I can love u so much to the point were I won’t cut u off ,” he captioned the post. “I’ll ask god if this person ain’t right , Remove them from my life , And in mysterious ways things happen and I never question it , Just know this , I ain’t take no L , I learned a Lesson.”

He continued, admitting “I use to treat women real bad,” adding he was “prepared” for it to backfire on him. “Everybody that know me know how much I love my kids , know how much this effected me,” he explained. “But i wish u the best , Just gone kill ya with success , Art of war mind body n soul .”

Last November, weeks before the baby’s birth, Finesse2Tymes announced he was no longer with Love and was committed to his other girlfriend.

“I’m focusing on @fng_shugga only,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post. “I don’t need 2-3 women no more, i got kids, That sht ain’t what’s up, and nah this ain’t about no babymama sht, All my bm’s know I take care mine, here or not.”

Finesse2Tymes’ Mother Arranged Secret Paternity Test

Earlier this month, the rapper’s mother took to social media, claiming she arranged for the paternity test.

“THE RESULTS ARE IN and I’m MAD AS MF,” she wrote. “Why! Just Why You allowed our family to bond with this baby knowing it was a possibility somebody else could be her daddy, @1finesse2tymes I’m sorry to have to be the barrier of bad news but you ARE NOT THE FATHER and I AM NOT THE GRANDMA! Nia you hurt us with this one!! From this day forward EVERYBODY getting DNA tested!! #LIAR.”