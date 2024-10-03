Finesse2Tymes’ Mom & BM Confront Ex Over Paternity Test In Heated Livestream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Finesse2Tymes’ mom slammed Nia Love for hiding the possibility that the rapper might not be the biological father of her daughter.

Finesse2Tymes paternity drama continues as his mother and current lover confronted his former girlfriend after learning the rapper was not the biological father of the daughter he was raising.

On Tuesday (October 1), the Memphis native shared a paternity test confirming he is not the father of Sincere Hampton, the child he believed he conceived with Nia Love. Finesse2Tymes’ mother secretly arranged a DNA test after suspecting something was up.

Then on Wednesday (October 2) the rapper’s mother and girlfriend FNG Shugga addressed Love on a livestream. Although not on camera, Finesse2Tymes was in the background and added his two cents to the conversation.

His mom berated Love for hiding the fact she had been with another man and refusing to admit there was a possibility someone else was the father of her daughter.

“What y’all arguing for?” Finesse2Tymes asked. “The baby still not mine.”

Love reacted to the news on Instagram Live, claiming she had no idea Finesse2Tymes wasn’t the father. She also claimed they were not in a relationship when her daughter was conceived.

“I’m not perfect & never claimed to be, she wrote in a follow-up post on her Instagram Story. “l apologized to him off the strength of me genuinely not knowing fr but honestly this kind of a blessing for me.”

Love added, “Yall don’t know what I went through with that man fr I used to cry & pray to God to help me leave him alone & couldn’t. It’s a blessing in disguise cause I tried so hard to leave the situation & never really could until now.”

Finesse2Tymes also hopped on Instagram Live, insisting “I’m not taking care of no baby that ain’t mine.”