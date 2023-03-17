Finesse2Tymes Teases Joint Project With Moneybagg Yo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The former rivals joined forces to make music together.

Memphis continues to produce rap stars who make it to the national stage. Names such as Key Glock, GloRilla, Blac Youngsta, NLE Choppa, Pooh Shiesty, Finesse2tymes, and Moneybagg Yo have risen up the Hip Hop ranks in recent years.

Finesse2Tymes signed to Moneybagg Yo’s Bread Gang record label in September 2022. Prior to closing that deal, the southerners were not on good terms. Finesse eventually took accountability for feuding with his fellow Tennesse native.

Now that Finesse2Tymes and Moneybagg Yo have settled their differences, it appears they will officially join forces for a collaborative body of work. Finesse2Tymes spoke about the potential project on Apple Music’s The Ebro Show.

“Me and Moneybagg Yo got a compilation coming out. A lot of people know us from killing the situation that we had before I went in. It was just young, petty,” explained Finesse2Tymes who served time in federal prison for a firearm charge. “I was kind of hotheaded and didn’t know how to maneuver then.”

Finesse added, “We went through our situation and I went to jail and I came home and we reconciled. We came together, sat at the table, felt each other’s energy two, three times before we even went public. Then we were like, ‘Man, f### it. Man, we’re too old. We got kids.’ But he’s a man of morals and principles too, like me. That’s what I loved the most, that he actually grew too.”

Finesse2Tymes released 90 Days in 2022 via Mob Ties/Bread Gang/Atlantic. The deluxe version, 90 Days Later, landed in 2023. The commercial mixtape contains guest features by Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates, 2 Chainz, Nardo Wick, Tay Keith, Gucci Mane, and Lil Baby. The 90 Days single “Back End” peaked at #86 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.