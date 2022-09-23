Moneybagg Yo Talks Feeling Nervous About Dropping His Fifth Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The CMG representative teases another collaboration is coming soon.

Moneybagg Yo is back outside. The Memphis native celebrated his 31st birthday on September 22 by dropping the new single “Blow.”

The Collective Music Group recording artist appears to be working on another body of work as well. Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe spoke to Moneybagg Yo about the rapper’s latest track and his future plans.

“It was just a party, birthday club vibe. I made it probably a month ago but then I was making it intentionally for my birthday. Just trying to put out a birthday song,” explained Moneybagg about the creation of the “Blow” record.

He also told Lowe, “I feel like I’m just getting better and better with time, still hustling, still saying consistent and motivated at the same time… Y’all gonna see a lot more of this because I feel like I ain’t dropped in a little minute.”

Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain came out in April 2021. The Billboard 200 chart-topping project opened with 110,000 first-week units. According to Moneybagg, he does feel some nervousness about putting out the follow-up to his breakout LP.

“It’s been like a year and three months. I ain’t dropped, but I’m just putting out songs, little 3-packs, 2-packs,” said Moneybagg Yo. “You still get butterflies sometimes. Just drilling and rushing and everything. It just be a little much, a little crazy… but I can handle it. I got it.”

In 2022, Moneybagg Yo collaborated with other rappers like NLE Choppa (“Too Hot”), YG (“Scared Money”), Kodak Black (“Rocky Road”), and Offset (“CODE”). His career studio album discography contains 2018’s Reset, 2019’s 43va Heartless, and 2020’s Time Served.

The Roc Nation affiliate also teased another collaboration will drop in the near future. Moneybagg revealed on The Zane Lowe Show, “I got another surprise for y’all in another week, I’m dropping another one. This one got a feature on it.”