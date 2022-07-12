First Week Sales Projections For Brent Faiyaz’s ‘Wasteland’ Are In

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Lost Kids rep collaborated with Drake, Tyler, and more.

Brent Faiyaz released his Wasteland studio LP on July 8. The R&B singer is in the running to score a #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Brent Faiyaz’s second studio album will open with 105,000-115,000 units. The number crunchers forecast Wasteland is in a race against Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti for the top spot.

Un Verano Sin Ti returned to #1 on the Billboard 200 this week with 111,000 units. Bad Bunny’s all-Spanish language album has spent four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

If Brent Faiyaz is able to halt Bad Bunny’s run in the pole position, Wasteland will be the Maryland native’s first Number One on the Billboard 200. His F### the World EP peaked at #20 in 2020.

Wasteland includes appearances by Tyler, The Creator, Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes, and other acts. The 19-track project contains production by Faiyaz, The Neptunes, No I.D., Jake One, and others.

Brent Faiyaz is likely best known for his contribution to GoldLink’s “Crew” which also features Shy Glizzy. The Recording Industry Association of America certified that collaboration as 5x-Platinum.

Throughout his career, Brent Faiyaz also earned a Platinum plaque for his own single “Trust” off the Lost EP. He also picked up Gold Awards from the RIAA for “F### the World (Summer in London),” “Rehab (Winter in Paris),” “Clouded,” and “Dead Man Walking.”