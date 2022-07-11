Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Returns To No. 1 For A Fourth Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Benito is back in the top spot.

Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny released Un Verano Sin Ti back on May 6. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

This week, Un Verano Sin Ti returned to the top Billboard 200 position. This is the fourth non-consecutive week Bad Bunny’s fourth solo studio album reached the pinnacle of the rankings.

According to Billboard, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti racked up another 111,000 equivalent album units over the latest tracking period. The project also collected an additional 154 million on-demand streams.

Un Verano Sin Ti originally opened with 274,000 first-week units. The LP has yet to fall out of the Top 2 region since its arrival on the chart nine weeks ago.

Bad Bunny previously scored a #1 album on the Billboard 200 with 2020’s El Último Tour Del Mundo. With a 116,000-unit opening, El Último became the first all-Spanish-language album to top the chart.

In addition to dominating Billboard, Bad Bunny is headed to the big screen. The 28-year-old Reggaeton recording artist born Benito Ocasio will star as El Muerto in an upcoming Marvel Comics movie.

Elsewhere on the most recent Billboard 200, Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind remained at #3. The former #1 album pulled in another 52,000 units. Lil Durk’s 7220 slipped one spot to #6.

7220 also spent one week at #1 in March. Future also has a former chart-topper, I Never Liked You, that still resides in the Top 10. I Never Liked You currently places at #7. Chris Brown’s Breezy dropped four slots to #8.