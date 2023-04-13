Fivio Foreign Apologizes After Videographer Claims He Never Got Paid For His Work

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘B.I.B.L.E.’ album creator promises to make sure the man gets his money.

Peezus Niice claimed Fivio Foreign did not compensate him for his videography work during the Rocking The Daisies festival in South Africa. Fivio appears willing to make up for the apparent oversight.

“I’ve been quiet and chasing for mooonths, after submitting work for @FivioForeign when he came to SA for @RockingTheDaisy. They booked me to cover his weekend here. I did that, they loved the videos. [Please] help me RT until they pay my rack, this I won’t let slide,” tweeted Peezus Niice on April 12.

The founder of Niice Productions continued, “6 months later, @FivioForeign and his team ghosted and haven’t paid a cent. First frame is me getting hit up… to submitting saying they love the video, to following up… To ghost situation.”

Peezus Niice also posted screenshots of messages apparently between himself and members of Fivio Foreign’s team about compensation. Fivio got wind of Peezus’s tweet thread and responded a few hours later.

“[Damn, you] never got paid?” asked Fivio Foreign. “I [definitely wasn’t] aware [you] never got paid. [There] was a lot of things not being handled [right back] in these days but things [are] more on point now. Not even sure if I used these vids but imma make sure [you] get paid NP. I apologize.”

Peezus Niice thanked Fivio Foreign for reaching out to him about the situation. However, Peezus emphasized that the Brooklyn Drill artist still has to actually pay him for his services before he will “move on” from the situation.

Fivio Foreign released the B.I.B.L.E. studio album in 2022. That Columbia Records-backed project features Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Queen Naija, Coi Leray, Chlöe, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, and more artists.

I’ve been quiet and chasing for mooonths, after submitting work for @FivioForeign when he came to SA for @RockingTheDaisy. they booked me to cover his weekend here. I did that, they loved the videos



Pls help me RT until they pay my rack, this I won’t let slide pic.twitter.com/ztWLc003ME — 𝑷𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐢𝐢𝐜𝐞 📸 (@NiicePeaches) April 12, 2023

6 months later, @FivioForeign and his team ghosted & haven’t paid a cent.

First frame is me getting hit up…..to submitting saying they love the video, to following up….To ghost situation pic.twitter.com/ngNcXWLzyY — 𝑷𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐢𝐢𝐜𝐞 📸 (@NiicePeaches) April 12, 2023

Damnn Yu never got paid ?… I deff waznt aware yu never got paid.. was alot of things not being handled rite bacc in these days but things more on point now Not even sure if I used these vids but imma make sure yu get paid NP.. I Apologize. https://t.co/SWmUi4FTF7 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) April 12, 2023

Richardine, the booking agent been tryna help me with the case but they ghost her too.

2nd frame is her speaking to Fivio representative



But yeah. Please help me RT until pic.twitter.com/0Tt1pJbTYI — 𝑷𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐢𝐢𝐜𝐞 📸 (@NiicePeaches) April 12, 2023

Thank you bro, who can I contact to resend the invoice ? — 𝑷𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐢𝐢𝐜𝐞 📸 (@NiicePeaches) April 12, 2023