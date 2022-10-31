Fivio Foreign Shows Support For Kanye West Following Anti-Black/Antisemitic Controversy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Brookyn’s #FivioForeign says he still backs his friend #KanyeWest.

Kanye “Ye” West continues to make headlines as many of his business and personal relationships crumbled in front of the entire world. New York City rapper Fivio Foreign is not ready to give up on Ye yet.

Over several weeks, Kanye West managed to offend members of the Black and Jewish communities. His “White Lives Matter” shirts and false statements about George Floyd’s death did not sit well with many Black people.

Then, Ye decided to take a scorched-Earth approach by declaring he would “go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.” Numerous corporations, such as Adidas, eventually cut ties with the Chicago native for his antisemitic comments.

Fivio Foreign worked with Kanye West on the “City of Gods” single which also featured R&B singer Alicia Keys. That 2022 collaboration lives on Fivio’s debut studio album B.I.B.L.E. as well as West’s eleventh studio album Donda 2.

Hollywood Unlocked caught up with Fivio Foreign at the Powerhouse NYC concert in New Jersey. The media outlet asked the 32-year-old rapper if he still supports Kanye West despite all the controversy surrounding him.

“Of course, he supported me when nobody supported me,” said Fivio Foreign about Ye. “I was always getting support, but he supported me. He just got some things he gotta figure out… But that’s still my friend.”

The Hollywood Unlocked interviewer also asked Fivio Foreign for his take on the idea of “cancel culture.” The Brooklyn Drill rapper responded, “I don’t believe in it. It depends on who’s canceling you.”

Additionally, Kanye West has gained the support of right-wing commentators like Candace Owens and white supremacist groups. However, several Hip Hop figures, such as Boosie Badazz and Sean “Diddy” Combs, denounced Ye for his perceived anti-Black rhetoric.