Fivio Foreign Touts Chart Success To Shade 6ix9ine

The two Brooklynites both want the KONY crown.

Who is the current King of New York? Two rhymers from the same borough – Fivio Foreign and Tekashi 6ix9ine – are attempting to lay claim to that title.

6ix9ine recently took aim at Fivio Foreign as the Brooklyn Drill rapper promoted his debut studio album titled B.I.B.L.E. The controversial entertainer-turned-government witness referred to Fivio as Nicki Minaj and Kanye West’s sidekick.

Things escalated from there with Tekashi even making jokes about Fivio Foreign’s friend, Tahjay “TDott Woo” Dobson, being murdered. It appears Fivio feels like he got the last laugh because of B.I.B.L.E.’s placement on the Billboard 200 chart.

“My Debut Album is #9 [on Billboard]. That’s in the whole world. From where I came from that’s a win 🏆,” tweeted Fivio Foreign on Sunday. B.I.B.L.E. debuted this week at #9 on the Billboard 200 with 29,000 first-week units.

My Debut Album is #9 onna Billboards That’s in the whole world.. From where I came from that’s a Win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/W2vCcbMEnY — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) April 17, 2022

Fivio Foreign had more to say about B.I.B.L.E.’s chart success. The “City of Gods” performer also took a not-so-subtle shot at 6ix9ine on Instagram while pointing out that several of his songs are doing well on Apple Music’s NYC chart.

“😂😂😂😂😂And this is why I don’t respond to these lame-ass weirdo clout [chasing] n#####. [You] could buy [YouTube views] but you [can’t] buy chart positions,” posted Fivio Foreign on his Instagram Story.

He continued, “Everything this kid [has] ever said has been [a] lie and everything [else] is [gonna be] a lie. I apologize to the real 1’s out there [that’s] mad I’m entertaining this s### but fans must [know]. What’s really [going] on in NY👑🗽.”

Both Fivio Foreign & 6ix9ine Have Songs On Apple Music Charts

As of press time, Fivio Foreign’s “What’s My Name” featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray sits at #2 on Apple Music’s Top 25: New York City daily rankings. “City of Gods” with Kanye West and Alicia Keys (#5), “For Nothin” (#8), and “World Watching” with Lil Tjay and Yung Bleu (#11) are also listed on the NYC-focused chart.

In contrast, 6ix9ine’s new track “Giné” presently places at #13 among the Top 25 songs on Apple Music’s New York City chart. Plus, “What’s My Name” and “City of Gods” hold the #31 and #47 spots, respectively, on the streamer’s daily Top 100: USA chart while “Giné” sits at #86.

B.I.B.L.E. is Fivio Foreign’s first Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200. 6ix9ine has three Top Tenners – 2018’s Day69 (#4), 2018’s Dummy Boy (#2), and 2020’s Tattletales (#4). The latter project brought in a lower-than-expected 53,000 first-week units before falling off the Billboard 200 after just three weeks.