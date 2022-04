Tekashi 6ix9ine has only been back on the Internet a few days, and he is already beefing with New York rapper Fivio Foreign. Read more!

It has only been two days since Tekashi 6ix9ine announced his return to the rap business, and he’s already beefing.

On Friday, Tekashi 6ix9ine announced he was dropping new music on April 15th, and he accompanied the announcement with a demonic video and a message.

The rap star warned his numerous enemies that their 15 minutes were up while proclaiming himself the king of New York.

His proclamation did not sit well with fellow Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign, who sent a message to his fans, noting his success while denying 6ix9ine’s claim to owning the title.

“5 Billboards in Times Square, Top 5 songs in NY on Apple at once, & articles in both Daily News & NY Times.. Don’t ever let that n#### say he the King Of this city 🗽,” Fivio Foreign wrote.

Tekashi 6ix9ine got wind of Fivio Foreign’s comment and issued a rather nasty response of his own.

Tekashi 6ix9ine hopped into DJ Akademiks comments and said, “Didn’t his bestfriend just get shot in his head a month ago? He worried about billboards in Times Square….. 😭😭😩.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine was apparently referring to the shocking murder of Fivio Foreign’s friend Tdott Woo.

Tdott Woo, an affiliate of Fivio Foreign and Pop Smoke, was shot in the head in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn on February 1st, 2022.

He was shot around 2:30 in the afternoon and was transported to the Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine gave his 21-plus million followers a glimpse of his upcoming single by releasing a snippet of new music. In the song and the post, the controversial rapper brags up not being “touched” since his early release from prison.

“IM THE KING OF NEW YORK THIS MY CITYYYYYYYYY BROOKLYN 🗣🗣🗣 GINÈ GINE 🌈🌈 AND I STILLLLL DIDNT GET TOUCHEDDDDDDD 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤😤🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽🗽,” Tekashi 6ix9ine snarled.

The rapper was the center of a sensational trial in which he testified against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s cooperation with the government led to the convictions of the top leadership of the game, including his former manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan.

The testimony earned him an early release. However, his cooperation earned him the title of a “rat,” which he seemed to embrace.

However, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been embroiled in beef with several top rappers, including Lil Durk, Meek Mill, YG, and now Fivio Foreign.

In fact, the backdrop of 6ix9ine’s new video has already been vandalized. The sidewalk, windows, and exterior of the building were painted with the word “rat” all over.