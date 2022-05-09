FKA Twigs Blasted For Using Black Man To Represent Her Demons in New Video 

FKA Twigs has come under fire after she featured a light-skinned Black man with his skin darkened as a representation of her demons in her latest music video.
The British artist began to trend on Twitter as fans accused her of colorism and encouraging negative stereotypes in the “thank you song” visuals.
“i know for a fact FKA twigs did not put a lightskin man, in black paint, in a gorilla outfit, in the BACK OF THE BUS???? 😭😭😭😭😭” wrote one shocked user.
“I love FKA Twigs but I can’t defend her on this,” penned another. “There’s no way she didn’t understand the optics of having a b######## man representing her demons when she faced emotional and physical abuse from white men. Babes it’s not a good look. This song deserved better.”
However, FKA Twigs says the “mythological creature” is a protective figure who cares for her “As my guardian angel.” She took to her Insta Stories to explain her decision and what the symbolic figure means to her.
Shia LaBeouf Trial
Meanwhile, it was announced that Shia LaBeouf will face trial next year (Apr. 17), for allegedly abusing FKA Twigs during their relationship. Twigs filed suit against LaBeouf over a year ago though LaBeouf has denied most of her accusations.
Her lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement: “The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable. My client wants a trial date.”
FKA Twigs dated LaBeouf for just under a year during 2018 and 2019. In 2020 Twigs made various allegations against the actor, accusing him of physically assaulting her and threatening her throughout their relationship. She also claimed he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.
In an interview with The New York Times in 2020, FKA Twigs opened up about the “relentless abuse” during their relationship.
“I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” she told The New York Times. “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life. I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”
However LaBeouf denies the allegations. His lawyers told Rolling Stone he did not cause “any injury or loss” to Twigs and said she is not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”
FKA Twigs – thank you song