Flavor Flav Fulfils Olympics Promise To Jordan Chiles At MTV VMAs 

Flavor Flav vowed to come through for Jordan Chiles after she was stripped of her bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Flavor Flav is making good on his promise to Jordan Chiles, surprising her with her very own custom diamond-encrusted bronze clock after she was stripped of a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Wednesday night (September 11), the Public Enemy founding member gifted Chiles the stopwatch while they presented the award for best collaboration at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

“I just want to turn this into a little Olympic moment for a second if y’all don’t mind,” Flavor Flav began. “Ay yo Jordan, I know they tried to take your medal away from you, but you know what? I got you something that they can’t take away from you.”

Flavor Flav then whipped out the oversized bronze clock and placed it around Jordan Chiles’ neck. “Wow, I don’t even know what to say here,” she said. “Thank you so much.”

Flav had another surprise in store, adding, “As y’all know I am an official sponsor for the United States Olympic Water Polo Team, so that’s why I wanted to turn this into an Olympic moment. And guess what else? I got your prize money too. I just wanted to surprise you with that.”

Last month, Flav vowed to gift Chiles a clock after the bronze medal she won for her floor exercise was stripped over a score dispute.

“USA gonna Fight the Powers that be for our girl Jordan Chiles,” Flavor Flav tweeted. “But in the meantime between time, I gots ya this one of a kind Bronze clock. Thankx to @ROCK’N STONES for creating this gem so quickly!!!”

Flavor Flav came to the aid of the U.S. Water Polo Women’s team after learning of their financial struggles. He has committed to sponsoring them and the Men’s National Team for the next five years.

He hopes that won’t be his only role in the 2028 Olympics, though. Flav recently submitted his application to be the Olympic torchbearer for the Los Angeles Games.