Flavor Flav performed the National Anthem at the Cleveland Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks game on Sunday (October 29), much to people’s surprise. The clip of the Public Enemy legend belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” went viral and many applauded his gusto. But there were others who were unfairly critical and mean. On Tuesday (October 31), Flavor Flav addressed a person who tweeted their “dog” could have executed the song at a higher level. Flav replied, simply, “I challenge you to do better.” Of course, the person then deleted the tweet.

People who were in the crowd appeared to love Flavor Flav’s rendition. Wearing one of his signature clocks, a pair of sunglasses, white baseball cap and a green Bucks jersey, Flavor Flav left the audience completely awe-struck. As Flav belted out lyrics like, “And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air/Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” blips of cheers and applause kept coming his way. At the end of the clip, someone can be heard yelling, “That’s the best national anthem ever!”

Speaking to TMZ later, Flav revealed he accepted the invitation to sign the National Anthem in honor of his family members who fought in the military, including his father, and other veterans and their families.

“When I sang that National Anthem, I was singing it for them because they’re not here to sing it for themselves,” Flavor Flav explained. “I did that in honor of my family and also for a lot of other people’s families, too, that fought for this country. I was kinda proud of myself. I sang it my way and I gave it my own twist.”

Flavor Flav also shared that other NBA teams have invited him to perform, adding, “There’s two other NBA teams that invited me, I’m just not gonna say who they are right now.”

The father of eight also addressed the performance in an Instagram post following the main event. He wrote, “The anthem was a long time bucket list item, that was fun! I can’t live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won’t let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying. ”