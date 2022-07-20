Flo Milli Drops Debut Album ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ Featuring Tiffany “New York” Pollard 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The self-described Queen of Gen-Z is back with a new body of work.

Alabama-bred recording artist Flo Milli decided to surprise her fans by releasing her debut studio LP today (January 20). You Still Here, Ho? hit DSPs this morning via RCA Records.

The 17-track project features contributions by Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty. Reality television icon Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Flavor of Love, I Love New York) appears on the album’s intro.

An official music video for Flo Milli’s “No Face” single will premiere at 12 pm ET. Spotify’s 2021 U.S. RADAR Artist previously let loose the “Conceited” visuals in June.

“My album creative is based on early 2000’s nostalgia. As queen of Gen-Z, this is the new age of the Roaring 20s,” states Flo Milli. “As a woman and creative, I feel so empowered, full of energy and full of life.”

The 22-year-old rapstress continues, “I’ve decided to use social media, technology, and my resources to uplift and inspire those who look up to me to use what they have, start where they are, and more importantly start today.”

You Still Here, Ho? is the follow-up to Flo Milli’s major-label debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? That tape dropped in July 2020. Several outlets, including The New York Times and NPR, listed Ho, Why Is You Here? as one of the best projects of that year.