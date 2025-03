Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Flo Milli celebrated her baby shower at nine months pregnant, finally unveiling the identity of her rapper boyfriend.

Flo Milli unveiled the identity of her baby’s father, rapper G6reddot, at their lavish chrome-themed baby shower in a joyful public debut over the weekend.

The event marked the first official public appearance of the couple together, ending months of speculation.

Flo Milli dazzled in a golden gown, while G6reddot, dressed in a sleek cream-toned ensemble, matched perfectly with the chic décor dominated by shades of blue, silver, black and gold.

As guests mingled and cameras flashed, the pair shared an eagerly anticipated revelation: their soon-to-arrive son’s name will be “Sixx.”

Flo Milli, who has remained active throughout her pregnancy, performed a remarkable final concert at San Diego State University on March 11, despite being nine months pregnant and against medical recommendations for rest.

Speculation about Flo Milli’s pregnancy began late last year. Fans began speculating after a video showed the rapper affectionately rubbing her belly.

She initially responded playfully, quipping, “Can’t be bloated?” before officially confirming the news later that month.

As for Deerfield Beach, Florida, native G6reddot, he’s quickly rising in Hip-Hop circles as an associate of Kodak Black.

He first made waves with his 2023 EP “Z6,” featuring standout songs like “Hard” and “326 (Get Away).” Later that year, his ambitious debut album “Z Dot” featured a robust 20 tracks, including “SKRR SKRR,” a collaboration with fellow rising artist BLP Kosher.

G6reddot has also gained recognition behind the scenes, notably co-writing Cardi B’s chart-topping Billboard hit “Up.”

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for Flo Milli and G6reddot. Flo dropped off a pair of tweets on Sunday, hinting at possible relationship drama.