Flo Milli Reunites SZA & Cardi B For “Never Lose Me Remix”

The Alabama native releases her sophomore studio LP with a new version of the Top 20 hit.

Flo Milli’s second studio album, Fine Ho, Stay, dropped today (March 15). The RCA Records-backed project features chart-topping recording artists SZA and Cardi B.

Both the original version and a new version for “Never Lose Me” made the final Fine Ho, Stay tracklist. Flo Milli linked up with R&B superstar SZA and Hip-Hop superstar Cardi B for the “Never Lose Me Remix” collaboration.

Previously, Cardi B and SZA worked together on “I Do” off Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy album. The Grammy winners contributed to “No Love (Extended Version)” by Summer Walker as well.

“Never Lose Me” has already peaked at No. 18 on the weekly Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Gerreau-produced single became Flo Milli’s first career entry on the Hot 100.

Fine Ho, Stay also features Monaleo, Anycia and Gunna. Mike WiLL Made-It, Cardo Got Wings, ATL Jacob and other beatmakers provided production for the album.

In addition to appearing on Fine Ho, Stay, Atlanta-bred rapper Gunna tapped Flo Milli to serve as the opening act on his forthcoming Bittersweet North America Tour. That trek kicks off on May 4 in Columbus, Ohio.

Flo Milli’s latest body of work is the third part of a trilogy. The Ho, Why Is You Here? mixtape came out in 2020 followed by the You Still Here, Ho? LP two years later.