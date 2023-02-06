Flo Rida Seems To Bump LL Cool J Out Of The Way To Become The 11th Richest Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Before his epic $82M win, Florida rapper had an estimated net worth of $50M.

Rapper Flo Rida has won his compensation lawsuit against the energy drink Celsius and may be one of the richest rappers of 2023.

As AllHipHop.com reported, the Florida rapper filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Florida in 2021 that said Celsius Energy Drink breached its 2014 contract with him, when the company refused to pay him royalties, bonus compensation, and incentive compensation.

The lawsuit said after Flo Rida started working with the company, it “exponentially increased product revenues and sales, attracted key investors, and upgraded its financial status — all of which ultimately led to the important transition into the Nasdaq market in mid-2017 and the company’s upward success.”

However, on Thursday, Jan. 26, a jury recently awarded him a whopping $82 million in compensation after he won.

The “Low” rapper told Entertainment Tonight’s host Kevin Frazier, “Justice came, thanks to God. Other people out there who might be going through a situation when you give your truth, you can only expect the victory.”

Adding, “They didn’t want to give me my just due, but thanks to the judicial system… I’m just overwhelmed and just excited about new ventures as well.”

So, what do you think Flo Rida is going to do with this newfound wealth?

He said, “I’m all about giving, you know, giving is required so I look forward to taking care of the neighborhood.”

With this win and coupled with his already $50 million net worth, Flo Rida is poised to be the 11th richest rapper in the world, according to Wealthy Gorilla. He bumps LL Cool J out of that spot, who reportedly only has a net worth of $120 million and is under Swizz Beatz with a $150 million net worth.

Combined with the new award, Flo Rida may be sitting on an estimated net worth of $132 million.