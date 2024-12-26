Floyd Mayweather Splurges $20M On NYC Building For Three-Year-Old Grandson 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Floyd Mayweather splashed out a whopping $20 million on his grandson, gifting him a piece of prime Manhattan real estate.

Floyd Mayweather went all out for his little grandson for Christman, buying the three-year-old an entire building for Christmas.

The boxing legend is the proud grandfather of Kentrell Gaulden Jr. born in 2021 to daughter YaYa and rapper NBA YoungBoy.

On Christmas Day (December 25), Mayweather shared a video of the moment he told the little boy about the grand gesture.

“Guess, what I bought you?” he said. “You the first kid that owned a building in the Diamond district in New York City. We bought you a building.”

Money Mayweather purchased the property amid a reported $402 million splurge, adding over 60 buildings in New York City to his real estate portfolio to provide affordable housing to families.

The building he bought for his grandson, a corner unit on 6th Avenue and 47th Street in Manhattan, represents a full-circle moment for Floyd Mayweather.

“I used to shop in the diamond exchange as a young adult,” Mayweather said in a statement, per TMZ Sports. “I never thought I would end up owning this important property at the entrance of 47th street.”

While Floyd Mayweather celebrated Christmas with his grandfather, the boy’s father spent the holiday behind bars.

Earlier this month, a judge sentenced NBA YoungBoy to serve 23 months in federal prison following his guilty pleas to firearms charges linked to separate incidents in Louisiana and Utah.

Floyd Mayweather previously praised his grandson’s father in a 2022 interview.

“I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy,” he declared. “Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”