Former Bad Boy Artist Claims JAY-Z & Diddy Refused To Help Others Despite Riches 

Mark Curry slammed JAY-Z and Diddy during an Instagram Live over the weekend, claiming karma is catching up to them.

Former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry is calling out JAY-Z and Diddy, claiming the moguls are receiving a dose of karma for neglecting to help others while building their empires over the years.

According to Curry, who was signed to Diddy’s label in the mid-90s, both Diddy and JAY-Z got rich off the backs of others and failed to uplift anyone along the way.

He lashed out at the pair, branding them “crazy” during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

“That’s why they going through what they going through,” he stated. “Because, you know why? You do not do God’s children like that.”

He continued, “Don’t think that JAY-Z and Puff are the biggest moguls ever. They are great people, but what you wanna look at is the great people that weren’t able to become because of them people. So we gonna leave them there. How many people could’ve been greater that weren’t made because of their empowerment? How many kids didn’t eat because they wanted to have a Thanksgiving Party.”

Mark Curry also bashed JAY-Z for not reaching out in his time of need and claimed that although Diddy “had the power to help other people,” he chose otherwise.

It’s not the first time Mark Curry has spoken out against Sean “Diddy” Combs. During an interview in November 2023, Curry accused Diddy of breaking the late Kim Porter’s nose and wiretapping her.

He also addressed the lawsuit allegations levied by Cassie Ventura and three other women who had come forward at the time.

“I think he’s very capable of doing it,” Curry explained. “It’s in his character. That’s who he is. That’s what comes with power. That’s what comes with arrogance. That’s what comes with what makes him. That’s the selfishness that makes you be like that.”