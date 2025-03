Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sara Rivers has filed a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging sexual harassment, abuse and career sabotage during her time on “Making the Band 2.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued by Sara Rivers, a former contestant on Making the Band 2 and member of Da Band.

Rivers filed a $60 million lawsuit against Diddy on February 28, accusing him of sexual harassment, assault, battery, career sabotage and creating an inhumane working environment during her time on the MTV reality show (2002-2004).

Rivers claimed Diddy sexually harassed her by backing her into a corner, touching her inappropriately, and making suggestive comments. She also alleged that Diddy controlled her eating and sleeping schedule, mocked her appearance (including her struggles with bulimia) and scrutinized her in a sexual and humiliating manner.

In her lawsuit, Rivers cited the infamous “cheesecake incident,” where she and her bandmates were forced to walk from Manhattan to Brooklyn to fetch cheesecake, as an example of public humiliation.

Rivers said she and other members of the group were subject to threats of violence. She claims the incarcerated mogul even threatened to kill one person.

Additionally, the complaint accuses Diddy of sabotaging Rivers’ music career by disbanding Da Band and blackballing her from the industry.

Rivers stated she was paid only $5,000 per episode during the show and received a one-time payment of $25,000 after signing a publishing contract under pressure.

Sara Rivers Speaks Out Against Diddy in New Documentary

Sara Rivers voiced allegations against Diddy in a recent Peacock documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.

“I was by myself…and he touched me in a place that you shouldn’t have,” she stated. “That was inappropriate.”

The lawsuit also named MTV, Viacom, Universal Music Group, Bad Boy Entertainment officials (including Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs) and his former assistant, Fonzworth Bentley.

Rivers filed the lawsuit just before the expiration of New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Act lookback window, which allowed survivors to bring claims regardless of when the incidents occurred.

Diddy’s legal team denied all allegations, calling them false and opportunistic. They argued that the claims were baseless and part of a rush to file lawsuits before the legal deadline.

Rivers’ lawsuit is one of several recent legal challenges against Diddy. Over a dozen individuals have accused him of sexual misconduct, including 14 new lawsuits filed on February 28.