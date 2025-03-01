Seven People Sue Diddy In One Day, Lawsuit Accuses Mogul Of Assaulting 14-Year-Old At B.I.G.’s Video Shoot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Combs faces intense scrutiny as additional allegations of abuse surface, challenging his once unassailable industry stature.

Sean “Diddy” Combs found himself at the epicenter of a legal hurricane as seven new plaintiffs advanced a lawsuit against him in New York on Friday, February 28.

The allegations now total 14 people in just one day, with a series of charges painting a damning picture of his past.

The recent group of accusers—Latasha Forbes, Billie Cummings, Ian Fearon, Amad Jenkins, Fallon Matthews, Laquay Applewhite, and a Jane Doe—allege vile acts stretching over several decades.

They detail tales of sexual misconduct, coercion, and manipulation, executed under the guise of Diddy’s industry clout.

As outlined in the suit, the alleged misconduct began in 1994, extending into the 2010s, at various locations linked to the disgraced mogul’s entertainment powerhouses—Bad Boy Records, posh parties, and private domiciles were cited as venues of transgression.

Plaintiffs maintain that Diddy used his influential position to control and abuse them, frequently exploiting substances and force as tools of domination.

Among the most severe claims is that of Latasha Forbes, who alleges she was 17 in 1994 when Diddy drugged and brutally raped her within the walls of Bad Boy’s New York office.

Billie Cummings recounts being between 14 and 15 in 1995 when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Diddy during The Notorious B.I.G.’s video shoot.

In a haunting account, Ian Fearon claims in 2003, as a 19-year-old, he was forced into performing oral sex on Diddy at the artist’s New York residence.

Allegations stretch further: in 2004, during a soiree at Diddy’s Miami abode, Laquay Applewhite contends she was groped and assaulted; similarly, Amad Jenkins, then 18, describes an assault at Florida’s Bad Boy launch gathering in the mid-2000s.

Jane Doe’s unsettling claim pinpoints an audition for Making the Band in 2010 as the scene where she was drugged and raped, while Fallon Matthews alleges an assault in 2014 in Illinois facilitated by alcohol and influence.

The lawsuit further accuses Kristina Khorram, a former Bad Boy executive, of facilitating and concealing her boss’s misconduct, alongside implicating major record labels Sony, Universal, and Warner Music of fostering Diddy’s alleged abuses by turning a blind eye.

Diddy sits in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on federal charges, including RICO and sex trafficking. His attorneys continue to dismiss the allegations as baseless money grabs.