Freddie Gibbs On Benny The Butcher & Jim Jones: “Ain’t No Rapper Ever Hit Me” 

Freddie Gibbs said the altercations with Benny the Butcher’s and Jim Jones’s crews “could’ve been bad,” but he’s been in worse situations.

Despite more than one public brawl with other rappers this year, Freddie Gibbs says not one of his peers has ever put a hand on him.

The “Too Much” rapper claimed that while he enjoys a punch-up, he never goes out looking for trouble. Freddie Gibbs addressed his run-ins with Jim Jones and Benny the Butcher during his recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

“All the incidents you see, I was just eating with my girl. I don’t go out trying to start nothing with nobody… I like to fight,” the Indiana native admitted. “Either time could’ve been bad, but everybody naming these rappers and stuff but ain’t no rapper ever hit me.”

He also addressed the incident in May when his crew got into it with Benny’s crew while at a restaurant in Buffalo.

“I’ve been in way worse situations than that,” Freddie Gibbs explained. “I can’t control if you bring 30 people to a restaurant with a camera crew to humiliate me but you end up losing.”

When DJ Envy asked, “What happened with Jim?” Gibbs replied, “I let street s### stay in the streets and I don’t got a problem with anyone doing better than me.”

Back in December, Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones ran into each other while eating out in Miami. The pair and their respective crews also allegedly clashed. “It was some furniture moving, but it was a food fight or something like that,” he said. It wasn’t nothing crazy like that. Nobody got f##### up to that point.” Watch the episode at the end of the page.

While his beef with the Griselda rapper rumbles on, Freddie Gibbs buried the hatchet with Jeezy earlier this month.

“I love U bro,” he penned on Instagram, ending their longstanding feud. “I apologize. But really U brought a different beast out of me and motivated me to get to this point so I gotta thank U at the same time. Love. @jeezy.”