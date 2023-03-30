Fredo Bang: I Wonder How GloRilla Taste

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Most Hated’ album creator shoots his shot on social media.

GloRilla is one of the hottest rising acts in Hip Hop at the moment. The “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker likely has a lot of admirers. It appears Baton Rouge’s Fredo Bang is among the men interested in Big Glo.

Fredo Bang did not hold back his thoughts on GloRilla. Early Wednesday morning, the Def Jam Recordings-backed rapper publicly shared his thirst for the Grammy-nominated rapstress via Twitter.

“I Wonder How @GloTheofficial Taste…,” posted Fredo Bang around 2:43 am ET. That tweet amassed more than 375 replies, 1000 retweets, 2,500 likes, and 500,000 views on the platform.

I Wonder How @GloTheofficial Taste… — It’s Tha Bang Man (@FredoBang) March 29, 2023

As of press time, GloRilla has not responded to Fredo Bang’s public display of fascination with her personal flavor. However, Bang may have a behind-the-scenes way of connecting with his apparent crush.

Fredo Bang has worked extensively with Memphis-bred rapper Moneybag Yo. The two rhymers collaborated on songs such as “Spin On Em,” and “Bag Talk.” Moneybagg also executive produced Bang’s Most Hated album.

Fellow Memphis native GloRilla signed with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group in 2022. The CMG label also releases music by Moneybagg Yo, including the “On Wat U On” collaboration with GloRilla. Plus, Moneybagg Yo gave Glo a new chain during a recent concert stop on her tour.