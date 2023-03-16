Apple Music Names GloRilla As An “Up Next” Artist

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trina and Lil Durk jump on the bonus edition of the ‘Anyways, Life’s Great…’ EP.

Memphis-raised rapper GloRilla is the latest addition to Apple Music’s “Up Next” program. The monthly initiative identifies, showcases, and elevates rising talent in the music industry.

GloRilla broke out in 2022 with the viral hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. The Collective Music Group-backed recording artist also teamed up with Hip Hop superstar Cardi B for the “Tomorrow 2” collaboration.

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” debuted at No. 9 on the Hot 100. Both songs earned Gold certification from the RIAA.

In addition to promoting Big Glo as an “Up Next” artist, Apple Music released “GloRilla: Up Next Film” this week. The mini-documentary includes the Grammy-nominated performer reflecting on her upbringing in Tennessee.

GloRilla joins Don Toliver, Givēon, and Shenseea as “Up Next” acts for Apple Music. She also made Spotify’s “Artist To Watch” list for 2023 and the Recording Industry Association of America’s #RIAAClassOf 2022.

Last year saw GloRilla drop the Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. The project hosts “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” “Tomorrow 2,” “Blessed,” and “Nut Quick.” Earlier this year, Glo partnered with fellow Memphis native Moneybagg Yo for the “On Wat U On” single.

A bonus edition of GloRilla’s Anyways, Life’s Great…(Apple Music Up Next Edition) arrived on Wednesday. Miami rap star Trina shows up on “Nut Quick Remix.” Plus, Chicago’s Lil Durk contributed to “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix).”