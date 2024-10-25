“Free Durk” Movement Explodes Following Murder-For-Hire Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper was arrested in Florida on Thursday (October 24) for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot purportedly in retaliation for King Von’s 202o murder.

Lil Durk was arrested in Florida on Thursday (October 24) for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot purportedly in retaliation for King Von’s 202o murder. Subsequently, a “Free Durk” movement has started circulating on Twitter (X) along with the hashtag #DamnDurk,” a clear indication people are shocked by his precarious situation.

Comments like ” gotta learn to leave them streets alone….he been one of the few rappers I still listen too damn durk” and “Durk one of my favorite rappers but saying “Everything on this album is all cap” before going into detail about murders and gang violence was not the smartest thing in the world” are popping up all over the Twitter (X) timeline.

😰 Noooo… not the voice… ✊️ Free Lil Durk ✊️ pic.twitter.com/gmJBkjX5Ph — DJWeb3 | $MP9 | Redlight! LLC (@Mp9TokenDev) October 25, 2024

Lil Durk is currently being held without bond at the Broward County Jail. He faces a single count of murder-for-hire, according to court records, and is expected to be transferred into U.S. Marshal’s custody to await federal proceedings. The charges stem from the August 2022 murder of Quando Rondo’s cousin Saviay’a Robinson.

Robinson was fatally shot at a West Hollywood gas station. Prosecutors allege Lil Durk offered money and “lucrative music opportunities” to anyone willing to kill Quando Rondo. They also insist they have evidence to prove the killing was a retaliatory move to avenge King Von’s murder.

In addition to Lil Durk’s arrest, five Only The Family (OTF) associates were taken into custody in his hometown of Chicago on charges related to the case. The individuals—identified as Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey and Asa Houston—face a range of federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire involving death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death.

Lil Durk was awarded the Key to the City of Chicago just two days prior to his arrest. This is a developing story.