French Montana Reacts To Becoming Most-Streamed African-Born Artist Ever 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

French Montana stated: “That lil immigrant boy had faith,” after he was named the most streamed African-born artist in history.

French Montana is reflecting on his journey to stardom after he was named the most streamed African-born artist in history earlier this week.

The – took to Instagram on Monday to announce the historic milestone. He shared a series of images, including a list of some of his most popular songs. The 11x platinum hit “Unforgettable,” with Sway Lee, topped the list.

During the summer of last year, the 2017 single crossed the 10 million-sold mark in the United States, earning Diamond certification from the RIAA, making him the first African-born recording artist to achieve the accolade. In addition, the “Unforgettable” music video has amassed more than 1.4 billion views on YouTube. It also racked up over 3 billion global streams.

“That lil immigrant boy had faith,” French Montana penned in the caption. He also thanked his fans before teasing his upcoming Drake-assisted documentary. The film will track his path from a “lil immigrant boy,” to world-famous artist.

“Thank you to all my fans love y’all ( DOCUMENTARY COMING SOON ),” he added. “Let’s make more history … a GOAL without a plan is a wish.” Check out his celebratory post below.

Last October, French Montana was honored for his humanitarian efforts in his home continent. He received the Innovator Award at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala for his mission to provide healthcare and education in Uganda. In addition to supporting the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, he raised over $226 million for healthcare in the country.