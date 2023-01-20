‘Fresh Prince’ Star Tatyana Ali Joins ‘Bel-Air’ Cast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the official trailer for the upcoming season.

The second season of Peacock’s Bel-Air drama series launches on February 23. One of the cast members from the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom will now be part of the reimagined reboot.

Deadline reports Tatyana Ali will take on the recurring role of English literature teacher Mrs. Hughes for Bel-Air. Ali played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which ran from 1990 to 1996.

Akira Akbar stars as the 2020s version of Ashley Banks. Bel-Air also features Jabari Banks as Will Smith and Coco Jones as Hilary Banks. Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Adrian Holmes (Philip Banks), and Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks) also make up the cast.

In addition to Tatyana Ali, Hip Hop recording artist Diamonté “Saweetie” Harper (Grown-ish) will appear on the new season of Bel-Air. The “My Type” and “Tap In” rapstress is expected to show up on the show’s season 2 premiere.

Bel-Air debuted on the Peacock streaming network on February 13, 2022. The Morgan Cooper-developed, Will Smith-produced program earned an Outstanding Drama Series nomination for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

According to NBCUniversal, Bel-Air shattered Peacock records for subscribers, usage, and upgrades. Peacock’s president, Kelly Campbell, named Bel-Air as the most-streamed Peacock Original series and the third biggest title on the platform.

“We’re elated at the positive response to Bel-Air and that this passionate audience quickly solidified the series into the cultural zeitgeist,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

Susan Rovner continued, “Week after week Bel-Air captivated audiences with buzzy cliffhangers and stunning ensemble performances, led by the unmatched Jabari Banks. We can’t wait for what’s in store for season two.”