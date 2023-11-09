Fridayy, ScarLip, Teezo Touchdown & More Named Vevo’s DSCVR Artists To Watch For 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla and Ice Spice were highlighted in 2023.

Vevo has released the list for the music video network’s tenth “DSCVR Artists to Watch” campaign. Hip-Hop performers such as Fridayy, ScarLip and Teezo Touchdown made it into the class of 2024.

“For the past decade, we’ve had the privilege of watching the alumni of this program go from talented emerging artists to global superstars,” said JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming and Marketing, Vevo.

Evangelista continued, “From Billie Eilish to Sam Fender, Ice Spice to Wet Leg, to Feid and beyond, the exceptional amount of diverse talent our past list members have is astounding to say the least. Today, we are thrilled to announce the lineup for 2024.”

Chappell Roan, Elmiene, Florentina, HARLEY, Jazzy, Judeline, Khamari, Libianca, LU KALA, Mae Stephens, Nathan Galante, Olly, Qing Madi, Sarah Kinsley, Strandz, and The Last Dinner Party are also part of Vevo’s “DSCVR Artists to Watch” for next year.

Beginning November 8th, Vevo’s DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from each act. Vevo shot two exclusive performances for each artist. Additionally, Vevo’s network will feature ATW artists/bands on playlists and editorial features.

“This list is a true passion project for all of Vevo, powered by our in-house team of music lovers who are committed to finding the next big act to shine a spotlight on,” JP Evangelista also stated. With the help of our vast distribution network, marketing and promotional efforts, and top-tier production team, we have the ability to assist these artists in their journey to the top.

In addition, Evangelista offered, “We consider ourselves so lucky to be even a small part of these exceptional artists’ careers, and are so excited to see the superstars these next ten years bring!” Last year’s “DSCVR Artists To Watch” list honored Armani White, GloRilla, Ice Spice and others.