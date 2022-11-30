“From College Dropout To Forbes List,” DDG Celebrates Being Named On 30 Under 30 List 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DDG told his fans, “This achievement is for you after the 25- year old was named on the annual Forbes 30 under 30 list.

DDG has been recognized by Forbes in its annual list of young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists, and entertainers making a difference in their chosen field.

The Pontiac, Michigan native was highlighted as a featured honoree for the music section. Forbes noted the 1 billion streams earned since entering the industry among other achievements.

DDG took to Instagram to celebrate the accolade and thank his fans for supporting him on his journey.

“From college dropout to the FORBES LIST‼️ God is good 🙏🏽,” the “Elon Musk” rapper penned in the caption. “I wanna thank everyone who ever took the time to support me rather it’s a stream or a view on a vlog.”

He continued, ”My main purpose in this lifetime is to inspire the youth & especially minorities who feel like the odds are against them. This achievement is for you.. You can legit do anything you put your mind to.”

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., aka DDG, also thanked Forbes “for the recognition 🙏🏽🖤” before making a revelation. “New song “Forbes List” drops tomorrow. 🤑💰” he teased.

DDG Reveals His “Real Voice”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, DDG addressed his “real voice,” after a clip of him revealing a Barry White-like voice went viral.

DDG reveals his “REAL voice”… there ain’t no way 😭 pic.twitter.com/UaWDHqISaZ — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) November 24, 2022

“I just get real insecure, I don’t like to really, like, expose myself like that,” DDG admitted. “I like to stay low-key and just be who I am. … So I be trying to like, talk regular,” he said, switching to his stage voice. “I feel like when I talk regular, it’s like I’m more relatable to y’all. … It’s just easier for me to grow as a musical artist, creator and s###.”

DDG then seamlessly transitioned back to his natural tone. “I just feel like if I use my deep voice, a lot of y’all wouldn’t take me seriously, and it’d be like, funny. I see a lot of people laughing about it and s###, and that’s just like, that’s why I don’t like really using it like that. A lot of m############ take that s### like it’s a m###########’ joke, but it’s just me like, opening up.”

He concluded: “A lot of y’all wanna know why I don’t use my real voice, and it’s simply because I get insecure about it. I don’t really like to use it too much, a lot of m############ think that it’s a joke, basically. … Day ones, they know about my voice, they know what it is.” Watch the video below.