Fugees MC Pras has a new track obtained by AllHipHop called “Bar Mitzfa,” which comes with a few not-so-subtle jabs at bandmate Lauryn Hill.

Among the lyrics: “Don’t blame me, blame her/She made the mess/Not another f#####’ penny, what I told ‘Clef.” The line is likely in reference to Hill’s latest tour debacle. Last week, Hill—who has a longstanding reputation of being unreliable—abruptly canceled all North American tour dates and blamed the media for low ticket sales.

Taking to Instagram on August 7, Hill explained, “With difficulty the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates,” she wrote. “The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned. Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour.”

She continued, “The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal. The audiences in the UK and Europe not only haven’t seen the Miseducation Anniversary performances yet, they also haven’t seen the Fugees perform together in over 25 years!”

As the news circulated, TMZ caught up with Pras, who suggested he was growing tired of Hill’s unaccountability. While Hill blamed the media’s “clickbait headlines” and “sensationalism” for affecting ticket sales, Pras hinted it was all her doing, saying, “I saved her reputation for 20 years by not telling my side of the story but oops … cat’s out the bag.”

Hill initially offered no explanation for the cancelation. Ticketholders posted screenshots of a message they received from Live Nation stating simply, “Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon.”

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour was expected to kick off on Friday (August 9) in Tampa. It included stops in Los Angeles, New York and New Jersey as well as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Milwaukee—18 U.S. dates in all. The international dates are still on the schedule.