The Fugees legend also assured her international fans the show would go on.

Lauryn Hill and the rest of her Fugees brethren canceled their North American leg of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour this week, just days before it was to begin. Ticketholders posted screenshots of a message they received from Live Nation stating simply, “Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon.”

Hill offered no explanation for the last minute decision—until now. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (August 7), Hill attributed the cancelation to stories written about her. In the process, she assured her international fans the show would go on.

“With difficulty the decision was made to pull down our upcoming North American tour dates,” she wrote. “The shows in the UK and Europe ARE MOVING FORWARD as planned. Last year, I faced an injury that necessitated the rescheduling of some of my shows. Regrettably, some media outlet’s penchant for sensationalism and clickbait headlines have seemingly created a narrative that has affected ticket sales for the North American portion of the tour.”

She continued, “The trust and faith I have in my intentions and my commitment to my art seem to have been overshadowed by this unfortunate portrayal. The audiences in the UK and Europe not only haven’t seen the Miseducation Anniversary performances yet, they also haven’t seen the Fugees perform together in over 25 years!

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour was expected to kick off on Friday (August 9) in Tampa. It included stops in Los Angeles, New York and New Jersey as well as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Milwaukee—18 U.S. dates in all. Hill suggested she was bothered by the cancelation and vowed to return.

“Performing for my fans is a profound exchange of energy and emotion that excites me every time,” she continued. “Every show is a piece of my expression and testament to our connection and shared love for music. I can assure you that no one is more disappointed about not being able to perform than I am.

“Know that I am not only grateful for those who appreciate and support my art, but that I FIGHT and push through all kinds of resistance to put together experiences that mean something for all of us. I love being able to bring these performances to you! I appreciate your understanding. We’re looking forward to performing at the shows in the UK and Europe in October—and for our fans in North America, when these unforeseen circumstances are resolved, we’ll be back in full force.”

Of course, Hill’s fans are growing tired of her inconsistencies when it comes to touring. As one fan wrote, “ITS SO DISHEARTENING BEING A FAN OF LAURYN HILL. Last October, a hour before the show in Dallas, it was cancelled with no warning. I tried again this run even when EVERYONE clowned me saying I was foolish for trying. Cancelled AGAIN. I love Lauryn man. But damn yo. DO BETTER.”