Lauryn Hill Quietly Cancels Tour With Fugees Days Before First Date 

Lauryn Hill fans are sharing their frustration online after the iconic singer canceled her tour with Fugees at the last minute.

On Tuesday (August 6) ticket holders for the tour set to kick off this Friday, August 9, began receiving notifications that the tour had been canceled. Ticketmaster removed the tour dates and informed fans that refunds would be issued at the point of purchase.

No reason was given for shelving the tour, which was also set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It’s unclear if the overseas shows will also be scrapped and tickets remain on sale.

Lauryn Hill Fans Reacts To Canceled Fugees Tour

Frustrated ticket holders flocked to social media following the news, with some posting screenshots of a Live Nation message: “Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon.”

Other ticket holders and fans expressed disappointment in the latest in a series of cancellations for Lauryn Hill and Fugees in recent years.

“ITS SO DISHEARTENING BEING A FAN OF LAURYN HILL,” one person wrote on X (Twitter). “Last October, a hour before the show in Dallas, it was cancelled with no warning. I tried again this run even when EVERYONE clowned me saying I was foolish for trying. Cancelled AGAIN. I love Lauryn man. But damn yo. DO BETTER.”

“Every time I have heard Lauryn Hill’s name for the last decade and a half it was because she was not showing up to a show. That is not an exaggeration. Those are the only times I’ve heard her name,” another disgruntled fan noted.

Last November, strained vocal cords forced Lauryn Hill to cancel the remaining dates on the 25th anniversary tour of her only solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month,” she wrote on Instagram. “I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time. In order to prevent any long term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”