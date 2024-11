Mere hours after the ex-Bad Boy reminded everyone that the veteran radio personality said some “terrible” things about JAY-Z and 2Pac, Flex fired back.

The feud between Funk Flex and former Bad Boy Records artist Shyne is heating up. Mere hours after Shyne reminded everyone that the Hot 97 radio personality said some “terrible” things about JAY-Z and 2Pac, Flex fired back during his program on Saturday night (November 16). He suggested, once again, that Shyne fabricated some of the claims he made in his new Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne.

“Now, Shyne, I see you being careful with your words, too,” Funk Flex said on-air about the Diddy allegations. “You’re tippy-toeing ’cause you don’t want me full blast on your face. […] Listen. You should get a bag of money for a bag of lies. I’m OK with that, bro. I’ma tell you, Shyne – punk. That’s what you are. You’re a punk.”

The beef started in October after Funk Flex watched a trailer for The Honorable Shyne in which the Belize politician claimed he was the fall guy in the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting that sent him to prison for almost nine years. Although Diddy was involved in the incident, he was acquitted of all charges.

As part of his rant, Funk Flex pointed out that Shyne was by Diddy’s side when the embattled mogul was honored with New York’s Key to the City.

“You can’t lie with me around, bruh,” he said. “And I’m gonna tell you something else Shyne. If you hated Puff so much, when he got the key to the city, you were in the trailer, sucker. You’re a sucker. I can’t stand you. You got no guts. You went to jail ‘cause you took out your guns ‘cause you were scared to get punched in the face by some dudes that you knew that was your people that you jerked.

“You jerked them ‘cause you were signed to them first. You were signed to those dudes first! I am going to expose you Shyne ‘cause you’re a liar. You can fool your country on who you are, but you ain’t fooling me.”

Shyne defended himself when approached by paparazzi recently, saying, “He said terrible things about JAY-Z, he said terrible things about 2Pac, so I’m not surprised,” he told TMZ. “Listen to The Lost Tapes. We all can’t be lying. What did Nas say? He didn’t like how Diddy did Shyne with different lawyers. But Funk Flex, as I said, he said terrible things about 2Pac, terrible things about JAY-Z. He brought audiences to my documentary so thanks for the promo.”

The Honorable Shyne is available for streaming here.