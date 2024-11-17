Shyne Reminds Fans Funk Flex Said “Terrible” Things About 2Pac & JAY-Z Amid Diddy Spat

The dogmatic radio personality recently snapped on the ex-Bad Boy Records artist over comments he made about the infamous 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting involving the incarcerated mogul.

Shyne was recently stopped by paparazzi in the New York City streets, where he was asked about some inflammatory comments made by Funkmaster Flex. In October, the dogmatic radio personality snapped on the former Bad Boy Records artist over comments he made about the infamous 1999 Manhattan nightclub shooting involving Diddy, who’s currently behind bars.

“When somebody tries to say they the scapegoat or they was used… it’s been bothering me,” he began. “And I’m gonna keep it a buck. Shyne, I love you bro, and I know what you’ve been though—no I don’t—but you’re a liar. You’re a stone-cold faced liar, Shyne.”

Shyne, who’s promoting his new documentary, The Honorable Shyne, begged to differ and somewhat expected Funk Flex to defend Diddy.

“He said terrible things about JAY-Z, he said terrible things about 2Pac, so I’m not surprised,” he told TMZ. “Listen to The Lost Tapes. We all can’t be lying. What did Nas say? He didn’t like how Diddy did Shyne with different lawyers. But Funk Flex, as I said, he said terrible things about 2Pac, terrible things about JAY-Z. He brought audiences to my documentary so thanks for the promo.”

During Funk Flex’s diatribe last month, he accused Shyne of being hypocrite, saying he was on site the day Diddy was honored with New York’s Key to the City.

“You can’t lie with me around, bruh,” he said at the time. “And I’m gonna tell you something else Shyne. If you hated Puff so much, when he got the key to the city, you were in the trailer, sucker. You’re a sucker. I can’t stand you. You got no guts. You went to jail ‘cause you took out your guns ‘cause you were scared to get punched in the face by some dudes that you knew that was your people that you jerked.

“You jerked them ‘cause you were signed to them first. You were signed to those dudes first! I am going to expose you Shyne ‘cause you’re a liar. You can fool your country on who you are, but you ain’t fooling me.”

Funk Flex was apparently trigged by a trailer for The Honorable Shyne, which begins with Shyne recalling being rap’s hottest new prospect. But then the shooting happened. Both Diddy and Shyne were arrested following the incident, but Diddy was acquitted of all charges. Shyne served more than 10 years in prison for the shooting but maintains his innocence. He’s currently focused on his political career. In both June 2021 and February 2022, he was appointed the Opposition Leader in the House of Representatives and the leader of the Belize United Democratic Party.

He returned to the United States for a state visit in August 2021, meeting with several U.S. politicians. In August 2021, the Atlanta City Council dесlаrеd the 20th Ѕhуnе Ваrrоw Dау “fоr hіѕ dеdісаtіоn, соmmіtmеnt аnd ѕеrvісе tо the grеаt реорlе оf Веlіzе.” He has aspirations of being elected Belize’s next prime minister in 2025.