Diddy Responds To Shyne’s Claim He Was Framed In 1999 Nightclub Shooting

Sean “Diddy” Combs has responded to Shyne Barrow’s latest claims amid the release of his new documentary.

The legal counsel for Mr. Combs sent AllHipHop a statement on his behalf in response to accusations made by former Bad Boy rapper Shyne Barrow in his newly released documentary The Honorable Shyne. The statement follows a recent uptick in press interviews Barrow has conducted in promotion of the documentary, during which he has made claims against Diddy, including that he was the “devil” and more.

The music mogul and his representation has strongly denied the allegations that he framed Barrow during the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting incident. In addition to categorizing Barrow’s remarks as “unequivocally false” Combs and his representation maintain his innocence and commitment to supporting Barrow for over two decades.

“Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to ‘take the fall’ or ‘sacrificed’ him by directing witnesses to testify against him,” the statement from Combs legal counsel reads. “These claims are unequivocally false. Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the 1999 Club New York incident and has consistently maintained his innocence. He cannot accept or condone any characterization of his actions as ‘demonic’ or malicious.”

Diddy’s legal team emphasized that while Combs has always supported Barrow’s personal and professional journey, he cannot condone the resurfacing of these accusations.

“Mr. Combs appreciates the path Mr. Barrow has pursued and wishes him continued success,” the statement continues.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations. Mr. Combs trusts that responsible journalism will weigh both the established legal outcomes and Mr. Combs’ positive, longstanding support for those he has worked with.”

The infamous nightclub shooting took place in December 1999 at Club New York, where shots were fired during an altercation between Combs, his entourage, and rival individuals. Shyne, a rising star on Combs’ Bad Boy label, was one of the individuals involved in the incident. At the time, Combs and Shyne were both facing serious charges in connection with the shooting, which left three people injured. In 2001, after a high-profile trial that lasted seven weeks and featured testimony from 60 witnesses, Diddy was acquitted of all charges, including gun possession, by a Manhattan jury.

The trial included 126 exhibits, and Combs, confident in his innocence, took the stand in his own defense, rejecting any plea deal. Despite the legal outcome, Shyne was convicted of first-degree assault, attempted murder, and other charges in connection with the incident.

While Shyne’s legal troubles played out, he maintained a close relationship with Combs. However, in recent years, Shyne has publicly revisited the events of 1999, claiming in interviews and his new documentary that Combs orchestrated a cover-up, allowing him to take the fall for the shooting. Shyne’s comments have raised eyebrows, particularly given his longstanding professional and personal ties to Combs.

In fact, just as recently as 2022, Shyne appeared at the BET Awards to publicly praise Combs, stating, “I’m really here for Diddy,” and emphasizing that he was “celebrating Diddy with his Lifetime Achievement Award.” Their bond was further highlighted when Shyne joined Combs on stage at a charity concert in London in November 2023, showing the world that the two had seemingly reconciled and continued to support each other publicly.

Following the 1999 shooting, Shyne Barrow was convicted of multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault, for his role in the incident. In 2001, the rapper was sentenced to ten years in prison. He served nearly nine years of the sentence before being released in 2009 after his sentence was commuted.

Despite his legal battles, Shyne has managed to rebuild his career, transitioning from rap to politics and becoming the leader of the opposition in Belize’s House of Representatives. His journey has been marked by both personal redemption and public scrutiny, with his documentary sparking renewed attention to the long-closed chapter of the 1999 nightclub shooting.

However, Diddy’s legal team maintains that the accusations against him are false and that the public should not overlook the legal verdicts and the history of support that Combs has shown for his former artist.