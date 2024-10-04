Future Accused Of Dissing Gunna On A$AP Ferg’s New Single “Allure” 

Future is feeding his fans new music ahead of his upcoming Mixtape Pluto project, and his latest offering appears to include a shot at Gunna.
The tension seemingly arose between the former collaborators earlier this year after Future took a shot at Gunna amid his album release, leaving fans of the pair perplexed. At the time, multiple rappers publicly dissed Gunna, accusing him of snitching on Young Thug after he accepted an Alford plea in the YSL RICO trial.
Fast forward several months, and Future appears to be back at it again. However, this time, the sub was more sinister. On Friday (October 4), A$AP Ferg released his new single “Allure,” featuring Future.
In the verse, Future alludes to the plea deal, referring to Young Thug as “my slime,” before suggesting it could cost the “fukumean’ hitmaker his life.
“You done took a plea on my slime,” Future raps. “Won’t be surprised if you ended up dead.”
Fans React To Future Dissing Gunna
However, the diss wasn’t well received by some fans on social media.
“Future needs to stop dissing gunna and hop back in the studio with him man,” one person shared. “Nobody cares.”
“Future, I love bro but if anything happens to Gunna we gon have a problem,” a second user wrote.
Meanwhile, a third was annoyed that the Atlanta rappers might never collaborate again.
“Gunna and Future beefing means we never getting a song like Street Sweeper ever again,” they said.
Back in May, they set tongues wagging after Future announced he would drop a mixtape on the same day Gunna was set to drop One of Wun.
“F### yo album S### ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE,” Future wrote. “MAY TENTH. MIXTAPE PLUTO.”
Gunna responded, “Turn this s### bac up Notch……! F## What These boys talkin bout.”