Future Surpasses Nicki Minaj & Taylor Swift On The All-Time List Of Most Hot 100 Chart Entries

Pluto x Baby Pluto was not able to open at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, but the album did add numerous songs to the Hot 100 chart. Ten tracks off the project from Future and Lil Uzi Vert made its way onto the tally of most popular songs in America.
“Drankin N Smokin” opened at #31. This gives Future his 28th Top 40 entry and Lil Uzi Vert his 27th. Future has charted 121 songs on the Hot 100 throughout his career which is the fourth-highest total in history. He passed Nicki Minaj (114) and Taylor Swift (113).
Lil Uzi Vert has 74 career entries on the Hot 100 with 46 coming in 2020 alone. The Philadelphia native now sits at #15 all-time ahead of Aretha Franklin (73), The Weeknd (72), The Beatles (71), Travis Scott (69), Elton John (67), and Ariana Grande (66).
Nine of the charting tracks from Pluto x Baby Pluto are credited to both Future and Uzi. However, Future is listed as the only artist on “Rockstar Chainz” which opened at #97. The non-charting “Lullaby” is only performed by Lil Uzi Vert.
.@1future & @LILUZIVERT debut 10 songs on this week's #Hot100:
#31, Drankin N Smokin
#46, Stripes Like Burberry
#50, That's It
#54, Real Baby Pluto
#64, Marni on Me
#67, Million Dollar Play
#68, Sleeping on the Floor
#86, Plastic
#97, Rockstar Chainz
#100, Bought a Bad B####
— billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 23, 2020