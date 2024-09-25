G Herbo In Hot Water: Lawyers Demand Compensation After Fraud Conviction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

G Herbo was represented by a Massachusetts-based law firm in a federal fraud case. He was sentenced to three years of probation.

A law firm accused G Herbo of refusing to pay more than $237,000 for helping him avoid prison in a federal fraud case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Prince Lobel Tye sued the 28-year-old rapper for breach of contract and unjust enrichment in Massachusetts on Tuesday (September 24).

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, hired attorneys at Prince Lobel Tye to represent him in 2020. The law firm claimed he stopped paying them roughly two weeks before he was sentenced to probation for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making a false statement to a federal official.

“Mr. Wright has not paid and owes Prince Lobel $237,582.67 for legal work and services performed by the firm on his behalf,” the lawyers wrote. “This amount includes interest in the amount of $26,542.85. The last payment made by Mr. Wright was on December 29, 2023.”

G Herbo’s attorneys demanded their full payment. They asked the court to award them 1.2 percent interest per month dating back to his first unpaid invoice.

“Prince Lobel reasonably expected to be paid for the service it rendered and the benefits it conferred on the client,” the lawyers noted. “Mr. Wright accepted Prince Lobel’s services and the benefits of those services with knowledge of Prince Lobel’s reasonable expectation of payment for its services. It would be unjust for Mr. Wright to enjoy the benefits of Prince Lobel’s services without paying for them. As a result of Mr. Wright’s failure and refusal to pay for the legal work performed by Prince Lobel but accepting the fruits of that work, Mr. Wright has been unjustly enriched and Prince Lobel has suffered harm.”

G Herbo accepted a plea deal for his role in an elaborate fraud scheme. A Massachusetts judge sentenced him to three years of probation, ordered him to pay $139,878 in restitution and fined him $5,500 in January.