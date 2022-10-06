G Herbo Reflects On His Friendship With The Late Juice Wrld

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#GHerbo sits down to discuss his bond with #JuiceWrld.

Jarad “Juice Wrld” Higgins passed away on December 8, 2019, at the age of 21. The “Lucid Dreams” hitmaker left behind many family members, fans, and friends such as fellow Chicago native G Herbo.

Montreality caught up with G Herbo at Rolling Loud New York for an on-camera interview. The conversation included the rap star, formerly known as Lil Herb, reflecting on his personal relationship with Juice Wrld.

“The friendship was everything. It was a beautiful friendship. That’s my brother and I loved him dearly, while he was here,” expressed G Herbo. “[Juice Wrld] felt that love and I felt the love that he had for me, while he was here.”

The 26-year-old rhymer added, “Every day, I make sure that I hold on to his legacy as much as possible. That’s important to me. That’s somebody that I looked at as a pure soul… As far as music, our relationship didn’t really have anything to do with music, that was my brother… Everything that I shared with him was special, like a bond, a brother.”

Prior to his passing, Juice Wrld released the 2018 album Goodbye & Good Riddance and the 2019 album Death Race for Love. His first posthumous project, Legends Never Die, arrived in 2020. Fighting Demons dropped in December 2021.

The RIAA certified Goodbye & Good Riddance as 3x-Platinum in 2021. Death Race for Love and Legends Never Die crossed the 2x-Platinum mark that same year. Juice Wrld also scored a Platinum plaque for the collaborative effort Wrld on Drugs with Future.

G Herbo’s catalog contains the studio LPs Humble Beast (2017), Still Swervin (2019), PTSD (2020), and 25 (2021). Juice Wrld and Herbo worked together on songs such as “Never Scared” off Still Swervin and “PTSD” off PTSD. The latter track also featured Lil Uzi Vert, and Chance the Rapper.

During the Montreality interview, G Herbo spoke about making music with Juice Wrld before he died. The Republic recording artist stated, “One of our songs just got leaked and I don’t even remember the song. I don’t even remember recording it… We have a lot of songs like that.”