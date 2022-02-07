Juice WRLD Earns First RIAA Diamond Award For “Lucid Dreams”

Jarad Anthony Higgins passed away from a drug overdose on December 8, 2019. The late musician, better known as Juice WRLD, left his imprint on Hip Hop with hit records such as “Lucid Dreams.”

The Recording Industry Association of America certified “Lucid Dreams” as a Diamond-selling single. The Goodbye & Good Riddance track officially crossed the 10 million units sold mark.

This gives Juice WRLD his first Diamond Award from the RIAA. In addition, “All Girls Are the Same” is currently 6x-Platinum, “Robbery” is 5x-Platinum, and “Lean wit Me” is 4x-Platinum.

On the album side of the ledger, 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance reached 3x-Platinum status. Juice WRLD’s 2019 sophomore LP, Death Race for Love, is currently certified 2x-Platinum. The posthumous 2020 project Legends Never Die is also 2x-Platinum.

Juice WRLD was back in the headlines in recent months following the release of the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss. The HBO film served as an unofficial companion piece to 2021’s Fighting Demons album.

Into the Abyss featured appearances by Lil Bibby, Polo G, G Herbo, Ski Mask the Slump God, Cole Bennett, The Kid Laroi, and other associates of the deceased Chicago-bred rhymer. Juice WLRD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, is credited as a producer for the documentary.