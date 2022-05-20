G Herbo & Taina Williams Announce Birth Of Their Baby Girl

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Taina Williams gave birth to her second baby with G Herbo, who has a third child from a previous relationship.

G Herbo and his fiancée Taina Williams welcomed a new member to their family.

The couple celebrated the birth of their baby girl in a social media announcement. G Herbo and Williams revealed their daughter’s name and date of birth in a joint Instagram post.

“Emmy Love Wright,” they wrote. “May 17, 2022. 7 lbs 5 oz. 19.5 in.”

G Herbo and Williams also shared a few family photos, but the pictures don’t reveal the baby’s face. The two are seen smiling with their daughter in mom’s arms while dad holds their son Essex.

Williams gave birth to Essex in May 2021. G Herbo has a third child, a son named Yosohn, from a previous relationship with Ari Fletcher.

G Herbo’s baby girl arrived a few weeks before he’s scheduled to perform at the 2022 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. The Republic Records rapper will be part of the two-day festival, which takes place at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 4-5.

Mary J. Blige will be backed by The Roots as the festival’s headliner. Other performers include Summer Walker, Wizkid, Jazmine Sullivan, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Chief Keef and the legendary Rakim.

Grab Roots Picnic tickets here and view G Herbo’s family photos below.