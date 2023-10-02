Gang Feud Led To Three Deaths, 20 Injured At Rapper’s Record Release Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A longstanding rivalry between two gangs culminated in a tragic event at a rap record release party, leaving a community in mourning.

A dispute between rival gangs was identified as the catalyst for a tragic mass shooting that occurred two years ago outside the El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami Gardens.

The incident resulted in the death of three individuals and left 20 others injured.

The motive behind this heinous act was unveiled during the trial of Devonte Barnes, who was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 21 counts of attempted murder.

The prosecution shed light on a long-standing feud between two rival groups. One set hailed from an apartment complex known as “Back Blues” and their rivals came from an area know as the “Bricks.”

This animosity had been brewing for years prior to the tragic event.

Barnes, during his police interrogation, identified the other individuals allegedly involved in the crime and the motive.

The Bricks were targeting several rappers associated with the Back Blues crew to avenge the death of Antwon Streeter.

The incident took place during a Memorial Day weekend rap concert in 2021, which was further detailed in a news report by AllHipHop.

The concert was an album release party for local artist ABMG Spitta.

As attendees were leaving the venue, gunmen, waiting in a white Nissan Pathfinder, opened fire on the crowd.

The shooters, wearing hoodies and ski masks, used both handguns and semi-automatic rifles to carry out the attack.

The aftermath was devastating, with two individuals losing their lives on the spot and numerous others sustaining injuries, including another person who later died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Desmond Owens, who was one of the targets, was killed. Two of the other men they were looking for were shot.

Johntrell “JRG Hatchett” Love was hit in the head, but survived the shooting as did the other target Antonio “FoePack” Jones.

Clayton Dillard III and Shankquia Lechelle Peterson both died from their wounds- and they are believed to has been innocent bystanders.

Another man, Warneric Buckner, was charged, but he got off Scott free, after it was revealed Detectives violated his right to an attorney during questioning.

Buckner is currently locked up on one count of second degree murder, after he was charged with shooting and killing a 6-year-old leaving a birthday party in January of 2021.

Barnes, who served as a lookout during the deadly shooting was convicted of three counts of second-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Police are still investigating the crime.