Gangsta Boo’s Legacy Lives On Through New Clothing Line

A new clothing line is launching in honor of the late rapper Gangsta Boo and its co-signed by her own mother! Read more!

Emmet Flores, the partner of the late rapper Gangsta Boo who starred opposite the rapper on the reality TV show “Marriage Boot Camp,” has launched a new clothing line in honor of her memory.

Gangsta Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, was a prominent rapper from Memphis and a member of the group Three 6 Mafia.She passed away unexpectedly on January 1st, 2023.

The clothing line is exclusively available on www.queenofmemphis.com, and all proceeds from the merchandise will go directly to her mother, Veronica Mitchell, as well as the Stax Music Academy in Memphis, which will receive 10% of all sales for student tuition.

Veronica Mitchell, Gangsta Boo’s mother, expressed her pride in her daughter’s accomplishments and the support she has received from fans.

“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl. I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl,” Mitchell told AllHipHop.com. “She became the Queen of Memphis. My baby is loved by people everywhere, and it all started at home with us. That’s so amazing to me. It makes me smile ear to ear. God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her, but I know she’s happy with them.

“I’ll always remember telling her, GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you,” she said.

The launch of the Gangsta Boo merchandise and the upcoming release of The Booprint is a testament to Gangsta Boo’s enduring legacy and the impact she had on the music industry.

Fans can support her memory and the Stax Music Academy by purchasing merchandise at www.queenofmemphis.com.