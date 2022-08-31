Geechi Gotti Announces Battle Rap Event At King Of Diamonds, ATL Labor Day Weekend 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Geechi Gotti is mixing spitters and stripers at his upcoming “Came Bearing Gifts,” headlined by Rum Nitty vs. A. Ward.

Battle Rap’s Champion of the Year, Geechi Gotti, announced his upcoming Labor Day Weekend event at the legendary adult entertainment venue, King of Diamonds in Atlanta, Georgia.

The West Coast rapper is also co-owner of The Riot battle rap league, one of the fastest rising in the culture. He revealed their next event, “Came Bearing Gifts,” will feature spitters and strippers bringing that ATL “strip club vibe” to battle rap on September 3. Check out the card below.

He made the announcement during an Instagram Live on Tuesday evening (Aug. 30), with co-owner Kevin Parks telling his followers that he “wanted to bring the whole battle rap culture to the Atlanta culture.” Rapper and reality TV star Yung Joc also joined the convo and revealed he will be in the building. “I can’t wait to see this s### happen,” he said.

When Joc asked which battle he was most looking forward to, Geechi Gotti replied, “Of course, the main event, my n#### Rum Nitty and my guy A. Ward,” admitting though he battled them previously, both rappers are “killers.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here with a Pay Per View also available for fans who can’t be in the building.

Christian battle rapper A. Ward found the venue change hilarious, although it won’t be the first time he’s battled in a strip club. The Kentucky rapper was researching the venue and realized the listed address was for a Christian Church. “Hold up 🤔😳👀,” he penned on Twitter on Monday evening. “You welcome,” Geechi Gotti replied just a day before announcing King of Diamonds as the new venue.

Geechi Gotti Is Taking A Break From Battle Rap

Meanwhile, the three-time battle rap Champion of the Year announced he will take a break from battling to concentrate on his other ventures, including The Riot. Geechi Gotti also wants to focus on his upcoming album Illumigotti alongside his No Studio’N Network, with a podcast, as well as new artists, housed under the label.

Check out his recent single below.